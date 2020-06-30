Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 10,012 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

