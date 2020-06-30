Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 84,111 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.15% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

