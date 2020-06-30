Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Quotient Technology worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $636.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,184 shares in the company, valued at $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

