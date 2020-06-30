Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Benefitfocus worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 903,693 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 535,330 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

