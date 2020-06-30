Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $407,000 in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,576,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

