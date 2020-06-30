Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,800,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,232 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EURN. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

