Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of ACCO Brands worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in ACCO Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in ACCO Brands by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

