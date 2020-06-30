Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 147,627 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,627 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.