Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,782 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

