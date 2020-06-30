Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,628 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Griffon were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 81,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $566.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Griffon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.