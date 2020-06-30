Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,955 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -967.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.14.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

