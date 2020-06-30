Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardtronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cardtronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cardtronics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

