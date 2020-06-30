Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 332.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

