Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.04 and a 200-day moving average of $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

