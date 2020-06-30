FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FirstCash worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FirstCash by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

