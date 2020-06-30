Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

