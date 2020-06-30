FY2020 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Positive” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIS. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 84.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 34.6% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 403,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 32.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

