Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

GPN stock opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $175.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

