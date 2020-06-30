Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

