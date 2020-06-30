HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BLU stock opened at C$13.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.52 million and a PE ratio of -22.24. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.68.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million.

In related news, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$512,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,653,146.94.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.