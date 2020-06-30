Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

