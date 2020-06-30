H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

