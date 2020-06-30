Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Hope Bancorp worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 397,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 38.5% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 51,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 425.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.69. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

