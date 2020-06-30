Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,591,263 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,591,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of HMS worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,586,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $20,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HMS by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 569,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 532,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

