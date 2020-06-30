Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,931 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.74% of Employers worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Employers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $340,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,202.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

