Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,572,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

