iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,868,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.