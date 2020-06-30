Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 229.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 24,217 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $2,168,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,475 shares of company stock worth $12,373,463. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.