Jane Street Group LLC Has $560,000 Stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 509.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 916,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of New Gold worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in New Gold by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in New Gold by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 221,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 165,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

NGD stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

