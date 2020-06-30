Jane Street Group LLC Invests $567,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.86% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWPP opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.