Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.