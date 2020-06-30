Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,244 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDG opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

