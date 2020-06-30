Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Daqo New Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DQ. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

