John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $264,000. AXA purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBSS stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

