Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

