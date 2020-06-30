Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,918.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

