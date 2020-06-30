Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,576 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

