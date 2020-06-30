Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $290,000 Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timken were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 143.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 308,995 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.