Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $304,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.69. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

