Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. KeyCorp upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

MMS stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

