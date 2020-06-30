Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $122,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after purchasing an additional 262,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.18 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.39. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,614.30 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.