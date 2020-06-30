Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.