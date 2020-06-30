Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

United Continental stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -21.09 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.