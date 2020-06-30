Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,297 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TowneBank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

