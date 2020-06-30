Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 665 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

