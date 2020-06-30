Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in National Beverage by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

