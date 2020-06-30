Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $960.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.32. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

SWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

