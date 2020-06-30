Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

