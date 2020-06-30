Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,568. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

