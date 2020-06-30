Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

